SKAINET (SKAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00003113 $ 0.00003113 $ 0.00003113 24H Low $ 0.00003152 $ 0.00003152 $ 0.00003152 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00003113$ 0.00003113 $ 0.00003113 24H High $ 0.00003152$ 0.00003152 $ 0.00003152 All Time High $ 0.0089911$ 0.0089911 $ 0.0089911 Lowest Price $ 0.00002162$ 0.00002162 $ 0.00002162 Price Change (1H) +0.55% Price Change (1D) +0.47% Price Change (7D) +16.79% Price Change (7D) +16.79%

SKAINET (SKAI) real-time price is $0.00003141. Over the past 24 hours, SKAI traded between a low of $ 0.00003113 and a high of $ 0.00003152, showing active market volatility. SKAI's all-time high price is $ 0.0089911, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002162.

In terms of short-term performance, SKAI has changed by +0.55% over the past hour, +0.47% over 24 hours, and +16.79% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

SKAINET (SKAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.40K$ 31.40K $ 31.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 31.40K$ 31.40K $ 31.40K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,858,474.332857 999,858,474.332857 999,858,474.332857

The current Market Cap of SKAINET is $ 31.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SKAI is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999858474.332857. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 31.40K.