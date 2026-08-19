SK Hynix xStock Price Today

The live SK Hynix xStock (SKHYX) price today is $ 155.84, with a 9.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current SKHYX to USD conversion rate is $ 155.84 per SKHYX.

SK Hynix xStock currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 7,821,159, with a circulating supply of 50.19K SKHYX. During the last 24 hours, SKHYX traded between $ 154.99 (low) and $ 175.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 193.97, while the all-time low was $ 114.86.

In short-term performance, SKHYX moved +0.00% in the last hour and +10.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 700.49K.

SK Hynix xStock (SKHYX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 7.82M$ 7.82M $ 7.82M Volume (24H) $ 700.49K$ 700.49K $ 700.49K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 54.26M$ 54.26M $ 54.26M Circulation Supply 50.19K 50.19K 50.19K Total Supply 348,168.3020736 348,168.3020736 348,168.3020736

The current Market Cap of SK Hynix xStock is $ 7.82M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 700.49K. The circulating supply of SKHYX is 50.19K, with a total supply of 348168.3020736. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 54.26M.