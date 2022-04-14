SISTER (SSTR) Tokenomics
SISTER (SSTR) Information
The SSTR token is a groundbreaking initiative created by women-led communities through the innovative Unruggable Meme project on StarkNet. Designed to be a beacon of collaboration and creativity, SSTR aims to become an unforgettable milestone within the StarkNet ecosystem.
With a strong focus on community-driven values and meaningful partnerships, SSTR token harnesses StarkNet’s cutting-edge scalability and security to bring fresh, decentralized solutions to the forefront of blockchain innovation. This project not only pushes the boundaries of decentralized finance (DeFi) but also champions inclusivity by amplifying the voices of women in the blockchain space.
The SSTR token is more than just a digital asset—it’s a statement of unity, empowerment, and progress within the StarkNet network and beyond.
SISTER (SSTR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SISTER (SSTR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SISTER (SSTR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SISTER (SSTR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SSTR tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SSTR tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SSTR Price Prediction
Disclaimer
