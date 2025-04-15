Sirin Labs Price (SRN)
The live price of Sirin Labs (SRN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 78.72K USD. SRN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sirin Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sirin Labs price change within the day is +0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 532.78M USD
During today, the price change of Sirin Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sirin Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sirin Labs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sirin Labs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.40%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sirin Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.15%
+0.94%
+1.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Sirin Labs Token is a crypto token developed by blockchain development company Sirin Labs, and is a part of the SIRIN Labs ecosystem. Sirin Labs has been developing the first blockchain smartphone, and every product of this company is committed to using their own blockchain! They promote use of digital currencies and decentralization through SRN tokens. Sirin Labs was found in 2014. Solarin was their first project, which gained popularity as the most secure phone in the world. Though it was a success and was endorsed by famous celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio, the company declared a layoff of about one-third of the staff by 2015. The reason they announced was developments in other fields. In late 2017, Sirin Labs announced the ICO (Initial Public Offering) of Sirin Lab Token (SRN) in order to give their operations a new direction. Now, they focus on bringing new technology for mass adoption. SIRIN Labs has a vision of creating open source and secure devices for mass adoption. The biggest problem SRN tokens face is convincing average users of smartphone that a high security phone is worth investing in! If SRN tokens follow the recent trends and other products by SIRIN Labs become a success, then that day is not away when SRN token will be one of the top cryptocurrencies in the world. SRN tokens have immense potential for development. Given that the smartphone market is one of their targets, there’s a large industry that’s being picked on as an audience for the technology.
|1 SRN to VND
₫--
|1 SRN to AUD
A$--
|1 SRN to GBP
￡--
|1 SRN to EUR
€--
|1 SRN to USD
$--
|1 SRN to MYR
RM--
|1 SRN to TRY
₺--
|1 SRN to JPY
¥--
|1 SRN to RUB
₽--
|1 SRN to INR
₹--
|1 SRN to IDR
Rp--
|1 SRN to KRW
₩--
|1 SRN to PHP
₱--
|1 SRN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SRN to BRL
R$--
|1 SRN to CAD
C$--
|1 SRN to BDT
৳--
|1 SRN to NGN
₦--
|1 SRN to UAH
₴--
|1 SRN to VES
Bs--
|1 SRN to PKR
Rs--
|1 SRN to KZT
₸--
|1 SRN to THB
฿--
|1 SRN to TWD
NT$--
|1 SRN to AED
د.إ--
|1 SRN to CHF
Fr--
|1 SRN to HKD
HK$--
|1 SRN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SRN to MXN
$--