Sir Price (SIR)
The live price of Sir (SIR) today is 0.01526473 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SIR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sir Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Sir price change within the day is -0.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Sir to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sir to USD was $ -0.0005747537.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sir to USD was $ -0.0021633236.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sir to USD was $ -0.003590705331828912.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005747537
|-3.76%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0021633236
|-14.17%
|90 Days
|$ -0.003590705331828912
|-19.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Sir: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.01%
-2.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The SIR token is a standard token created on Pinksale. The SIR is so lazy he just automatically mints the most standard of tokens. The total supply of sir tokens is 1.000.000. There is no buy, sell or transfer tax in the contract. Basic but a very clean contract as the project has passed two audits from Coinsult and Analytix. SIR might be lazy but protecting his investors is the most important to him. No tax
