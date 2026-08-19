Sinverse Price Today

The live Sinverse (SIN) price today is $ 0, with a 17.93% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIN to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIN.

Sinverse currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 94,948, with a circulating supply of 930.95M SIN. During the last 24 hours, SIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.710213, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIN moved +0.33% in the last hour and +3.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sinverse (SIN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 94.95K$ 94.95K $ 94.95K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 101.99K$ 101.99K $ 101.99K Circulation Supply 930.95M 930.95M 930.95M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Sinverse is $ 94.95K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIN is 930.95M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 101.99K.