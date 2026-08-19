Singularity Finance Price Today

The live Singularity Finance (SFI) price today is $ 0.00319473, with a 1.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current SFI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00319473 per SFI.

Singularity Finance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 665,812, with a circulating supply of 208.43M SFI. During the last 24 hours, SFI traded between $ 0.00316939 (low) and $ 0.00327903 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.204218, while the all-time low was $ 0.00245785.

In short-term performance, SFI moved +0.07% in the last hour and -26.49% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 365.97.

Singularity Finance (SFI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 665.81K$ 665.81K $ 665.81K Volume (24H) $ 365.97$ 365.97 $ 365.97 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.60M$ 1.60M $ 1.60M Circulation Supply 208.43M 208.43M 208.43M Total Supply 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0 500,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Singularity Finance is $ 665.81K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 365.97. The circulating supply of SFI is 208.43M, with a total supply of 500000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.60M.