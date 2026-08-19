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The live SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS price today is 0 USD.SNG market cap is 17,746.88 USD. Track real-time SNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS price today is 0 USD.SNG market cap is 17,746.88 USD. Track real-time SNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Logo

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Price (SNG)

Unlisted

1 SNG to USD Live Price:

$0.00001791
$0.00001791$0.00001791
+0.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:51:35 (UTC+8)

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Price Today

The live SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) price today is $ 0, with a 0.31% change over the past 24 hours. The current SNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SNG.

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 17,746.88, with a circulating supply of 991.16M SNG. During the last 24 hours, SNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SNG moved -0.00% in the last hour and -0.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Market Information

$ 17.75K
$ 17.75K$ 17.75K

--
----

$ 17.91K
$ 17.91K$ 17.91K

991.16M
991.16M 991.16M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS is $ 17.75K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SNG is 991.16M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 17.91K.

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.00%

+0.31%

-0.42%

-0.42%

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.31%
30 Days$ 0-2.56%
60 Days$ 0-39.01%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SNG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SNG price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS Price Prediction.

What is SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG)

Sinbad Network Genesis (SNG) is a Base network token positioned as an early structural layer within the broader Sinbad ecosystem. SNG represents a genesis-level asset designed to support the ecosystem’s expansion on Base through community participation and on-chain activity. The token is part of a multi-chain strategy that aims to connect mining mechanics, community-driven growth, and future integrations such as task systems, NFT rewards, and gaming-related utilities. SNG is not positioned as a standalone financial product but as an ecosystem component intended to evolve alongside platform development.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Base EcosystemQuest-to-Earn

About SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS

What is the real-time price of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS today?

The live price of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS stands at £, moving 0.30% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SNG?

SNG has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SNG currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SNG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS?

With a market cap of £13080.2091743438880000, SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS is ranked #6804, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SNG seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SNG's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (991156989.5010642 tokens), category performance within Base Ecosystem,Quest-to-Earn, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:51:35 (UTC+8)

SINBAD NETWORK GENESIS (SNG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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