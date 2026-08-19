SINBAD CREW BASE Price Today

The live SINBAD CREW BASE (SCB) price today is $ 0, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCB.

SINBAD CREW BASE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 69,963, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SCB. During the last 24 hours, SCB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCB moved +0.04% in the last hour and -5.32% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

SINBAD CREW BASE (SCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 69.96K$ 69.96K $ 69.96K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 69.96K$ 69.96K $ 69.96K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SINBAD CREW BASE is $ 69.96K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SCB is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 69.96K.