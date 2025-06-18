Simple AI Price (SMPL)
The live price of Simple AI (SMPL) today is 0.02236269 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.24M USD. SMPL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Simple AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Simple AI price change within the day is -10.35%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SMPL to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SMPL price information.
During today, the price change of Simple AI to USD was $ -0.00258263839515611.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Simple AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Simple AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Simple AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00258263839515611
|-10.35%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Simple AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.42%
-10.35%
+265.16%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Simple AI is a comprehensive, AI powered ecosystem designed to dismantle the significant barriers of complexity, fragmentation, and security that hinder mainstream adoption of blockchain technology and decentralized finance in a Simple manner. The platform integrates a suite of specialized tools spanning security, development, trading, and analytics with a pioneering robotics verification protocol, all unified by a shared AI architecture and the native SMPL token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Simple AI (SMPL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SMPL token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SMPL to VND
₫588.47418735
|1 SMPL to AUD
A$0.0342149157
|1 SMPL to GBP
￡0.0165483906
|1 SMPL to EUR
€0.0192319134
|1 SMPL to USD
$0.02236269
|1 SMPL to MYR
RM0.0950414325
|1 SMPL to TRY
₺0.8839971357
|1 SMPL to JPY
¥3.2412482886
|1 SMPL to RUB
₽1.7563656726
|1 SMPL to INR
₹1.9316891622
|1 SMPL to IDR
Rp366.6014167536
|1 SMPL to KRW
₩30.6757963806
|1 SMPL to PHP
₱1.2737788224
|1 SMPL to EGP
￡E.1.1232779187
|1 SMPL to BRL
R$0.1227711681
|1 SMPL to CAD
C$0.0304132584
|1 SMPL to BDT
৳2.7336152256
|1 SMPL to NGN
₦34.5635500371
|1 SMPL to UAH
₴0.9287225157
|1 SMPL to VES
Bs2.28099438
|1 SMPL to PKR
Rs6.3349028232
|1 SMPL to KZT
₸11.5988564223
|1 SMPL to THB
฿0.7288000671
|1 SMPL to TWD
NT$0.6608174895
|1 SMPL to AED
د.إ0.0820710723
|1 SMPL to CHF
Fr0.0181137789
|1 SMPL to HKD
HK$0.1753234896
|1 SMPL to MAD
.د.م0.2037241059
|1 SMPL to MXN
$0.4244438562