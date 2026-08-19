What is the real-time price of Simon the Gator today?

The live price of Simon the Gator stands at £, moving -0.09% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for SIMON?

SIMON has traded between £ and £, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Simon the Gator showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is SIMON currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests SIMON is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Simon the Gator?

With a market cap of £8347.0238432686770000, Simon the Gator is ranked #6904, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has SIMON seen recently?

The token generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Simon the Gator compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is £0.0036890610948859470000, while the ATL is £, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence SIMON's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (689852778.1708403 tokens), category performance within Meme,Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.