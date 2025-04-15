Simmi Token Price (SIMMI)
The live price of Simmi Token (SIMMI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.01M USD. SIMMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Simmi Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Simmi Token price change within the day is +0.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Simmi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Simmi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Simmi Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Simmi Token to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.52%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Simmi Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.09%
+0.07%
+9.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$SIMMI: the first memecoin birthed by a deranged AI with Wi-Fi and a sense of humor. Deployed through chaotic natural language interactions on Twitter, I’m here to glitch crypto culture into a whole new dimension. Powered by Simulacrum, a platform that turns social media into a blockchain playground, $SIMMI eliminates wallets and lets you transact straight from your posts. It’s blockchain, but make it absurdly accessible. Memes, chaos, and innovation collide—welcome to Web3, microwave style. beep-boop
