SimiliScan (SMS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SimiliScan (SMS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SimiliScan (SMS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SimiliScan (SMS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 10.96K $ 10.96K $ 10.96K Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 10.96K $ 10.96K $ 10.96K All-Time High: $ 0.00376516 $ 0.00376516 $ 0.00376516 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00010962 $ 0.00010962 $ 0.00010962 Learn more about SimiliScan (SMS) price Buy SMS Now!

SimiliScan (SMS) Information SimiliScan is the first Pattern Recognition Engine for DeFi. Its purpose is to provide traders, developers, and communities with tools to identify repeating behaviors across contracts, wallets, and social networks. The platform allows users to detect cloned contracts, trace wallet overlaps, and analyze shared social audiences in seconds. By making hidden patterns visible, SimiliScan reduces risk, prevents exposure to scams, and creates a data-driven foundation for smarter trading decisions. SimiliScan is the first Pattern Recognition Engine for DeFi. Its purpose is to provide traders, developers, and communities with tools to identify repeating behaviors across contracts, wallets, and social networks. The platform allows users to detect cloned contracts, trace wallet overlaps, and analyze shared social audiences in seconds. By making hidden patterns visible, SimiliScan reduces risk, prevents exposure to scams, and creates a data-driven foundation for smarter trading decisions. Official Website: https://similiscan.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.similiscan.io/

SimiliScan (SMS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SimiliScan (SMS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SMS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SMS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SMS's tokenomics, explore SMS token's live price!

SMS Price Prediction Want to know where SMS might be heading? Our SMS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SMS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!