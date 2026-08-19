Silverback Price Today

The live Silverback (BACK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BACK.

Silverback currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,179.9, with a circulating supply of 498.86M BACK. During the last 24 hours, BACK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BACK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Silverback (BACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.18K$ 10.18K $ 10.18K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 20.41K$ 20.41K $ 20.41K Circulation Supply 498.86M 498.86M 498.86M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Silverback is $ 10.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACK is 498.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.41K.