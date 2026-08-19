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The live Silverback price today is 0 USD.BACK market cap is 10,179.9 USD. Track real-time BACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Silverback price today is 0 USD.BACK market cap is 10,179.9 USD. Track real-time BACK to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Silverback Price (BACK)

Unlisted

1 BACK to USD Live Price:

$0.00002041
$0.00002041$0.00002041
+2.40%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Silverback (BACK) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:50:36 (UTC+8)

Silverback Price Today

The live Silverback (BACK) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BACK to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per BACK.

Silverback currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,179.9, with a circulating supply of 498.86M BACK. During the last 24 hours, BACK traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, BACK moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Silverback (BACK) Market Information

$ 10.18K
$ 10.18K$ 10.18K

--
----

$ 20.41K
$ 20.41K$ 20.41K

498.86M
498.86M 498.86M

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Silverback is $ 10.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BACK is 498.86M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.41K.

Silverback Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H Low
$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0
24H High

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0.0
$ 0.0$ 0.0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Silverback (BACK) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Silverback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Silverback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Silverback to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Silverback to USD was --.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-17.06%
60 Days$ 0-27.49%
90 Days----

Price Prediction for Silverback

Silverback (BACK) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BACK in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Silverback (BACK) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Silverback could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Silverback will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BACK price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Silverback Price Prediction.

What is Silverback (BACK)

Silverback is a DeFi intelligence infrastructure protocol built on Base. It provides 21 paid API endpoints covering swap routing, yield optimization, technical analysis, token audits, whale tracking, arbitrage scanning, and backtesting. These endpoints are monetized through the x402 payment protocol, where agents and applications pay per call using USDC — no API keys or subscriptions required.

The protocol operates the Silverback Facilitator, a zero-fee x402 payment settlement service supporting USDC transactions across Base, Solana, and SKALE. The facilitator is built on the official @x402/core SDK and is available for any x402 resource server to integrate.

Silverback holds an ERC-8004 on-chain agent identity registered on both Ethereum and Base mainnets, providing verifiable reputation and a capability registry. Integration is available through an MCP server and npm SDK.

$BACK is the native token of the Silverback ecosystem, launched via Virtuals Protocol on Base with a fixed supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens. There is no inflation mechanism — total supply is set at launch with no minting capability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About Silverback

How much is Silverback worth right now?

Silverback is currently trading at £, with a price movement of --% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is BACK going up or down today?

BACK has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI ecosystem.

How popular is Silverback today?

The token has recorded £-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling BACK.

What makes Silverback different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Infrastructure,Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Base Ecosystem,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,AI Framework,DeFAI category and built on the -- network, BACK offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much BACK exists in the market?

There are 498857863.23070645 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Silverback's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is £, while its lowest point (ATL) is £, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Silverback

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:50:36 (UTC+8)

Silverback (BACK) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

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