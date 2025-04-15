silky Price (SILKY)
The live price of silky (SILKY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SILKY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key silky Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.93 USD
- silky price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SILKY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SILKY price information.
During today, the price change of silky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of silky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of silky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of silky to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-9.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-45.73%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of silky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.55%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Silky is a Sylvanian kitty-themed meme coin launched on the Solana blockchain. Embracing the playful charm of Sylvanian feline characters, Silky combines the fun of meme culture with the fast, low-cost transactions of Solana. Designed for a community of enthusiasts, Silky aims to bring a whimsical touch to the crypto world while offering potential value and utility within its ecosystem. We hope you consider this project
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SILKY to VND
₫--
|1 SILKY to AUD
A$--
|1 SILKY to GBP
￡--
|1 SILKY to EUR
€--
|1 SILKY to USD
$--
|1 SILKY to MYR
RM--
|1 SILKY to TRY
₺--
|1 SILKY to JPY
¥--
|1 SILKY to RUB
₽--
|1 SILKY to INR
₹--
|1 SILKY to IDR
Rp--
|1 SILKY to KRW
₩--
|1 SILKY to PHP
₱--
|1 SILKY to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SILKY to BRL
R$--
|1 SILKY to CAD
C$--
|1 SILKY to BDT
৳--
|1 SILKY to NGN
₦--
|1 SILKY to UAH
₴--
|1 SILKY to VES
Bs--
|1 SILKY to PKR
Rs--
|1 SILKY to KZT
₸--
|1 SILKY to THB
฿--
|1 SILKY to TWD
NT$--
|1 SILKY to AED
د.إ--
|1 SILKY to CHF
Fr--
|1 SILKY to HKD
HK$--
|1 SILKY to MAD
.د.م--
|1 SILKY to MXN
$--