Silent Pass (SP) Information

Silent Pass is a blockchain-based privacy access protocol designed for global users, offering a next-generation VPN experience that requires no accounts, trust, or centralized servers. Utilizing local wallets and on-chain smart contracts, the project enables access verification, identity confirmation, and usage record-keeping, providing users with a censorship-resistant, anonymous, and secure communication channel. Silent Pass supports a variety of access methods, catering to both lightweight Web2 users and deep-engaged Web3 participants: ● New users can download the application and enjoy a 7-day free trial. ● Wallet holders with assets valued at ≥$24.99 in $SP can unlock daily access by checking in. ● Subscription options for monthly or annual services are available through mainstream fiat channels like credit cards, facilitating easy onboarding for traditional users. ● Minting a GENESIS CIRCLE NFT grants permanent VPN access and governance rights. Silent Pass is not just an application; it is a multi-layered privacy network entry protocol that integrates on-chain identity, behavioral incentives, and governance participation, helping users transition from merely "using a VPN" to "participating in the network ecosystem."