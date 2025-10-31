Silensio (SILEN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H Low $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 24H High 24H Low $ 0$ 0 $ 0 24H High $ 0$ 0 $ 0 All Time High $ 0.00154914$ 0.00154914 $ 0.00154914 Lowest Price $ 0.0000112$ 0.0000112 $ 0.0000112 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -- Price Change (7D) +5.94% Price Change (7D) +5.94%

Silensio (SILEN) real-time price is $0.0000121. Over the past 24 hours, SILEN traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. SILEN's all-time high price is $ 0.00154914, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0000112.

In terms of short-term performance, SILEN has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and +5.94% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Silensio (SILEN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.21K$ 11.21K $ 11.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 12.10K$ 12.10K $ 12.10K Circulation Supply 926.66M 926.66M 926.66M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Silensio is $ 11.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SILEN is 926.66M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 12.10K.