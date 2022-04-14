SikaSwap (SIKA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SikaSwap (SIKA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SikaSwap (SIKA) Information SikaSwap is a Decentralised Finance (DeFi) platform providing integrated payment solutions using blockchain technology. We are a passionate team of innovators, thinkers, and developers committed to creating seamless and secure payment experiences that connect everyday life with the De Fi space, empowering individuals to securely manage digital assets without the limitations of traditional financial and intermediaries. Official Website: https://sikaswap.com/ Buy SIKA Now!

Market Cap: $ 19.51K
Total Supply: $ 127.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 127.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.51K
All-Time High: $ 0.01375146
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00015359

SikaSwap (SIKA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SikaSwap (SIKA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SIKA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SIKA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SIKA's tokenomics, explore SIKA token's live price!

