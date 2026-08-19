Signet Price Today

The live Signet (SIGNET) price today is $ 0.04412433, with a 0.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIGNET to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04412433 per SIGNET.

Signet currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,502.58, with a circulating supply of 442.03K SIGNET. During the last 24 hours, SIGNET traded between $ 0.04352473 (low) and $ 0.0443556 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.167286, while the all-time low was $ 0.03756869.

In short-term performance, SIGNET moved -0.05% in the last hour and +0.16% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 6.80.

Signet (SIGNET) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.50K$ 19.50K $ 19.50K Volume (24H) $ 6.80$ 6.80 $ 6.80 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.50K$ 19.50K $ 19.50K Circulation Supply 442.03K 442.03K 442.03K Total Supply 442,025.8034899806 442,025.8034899806 442,025.8034899806

The current Market Cap of Signet is $ 19.50K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 6.80. The circulating supply of SIGNET is 442.03K, with a total supply of 442025.8034899806. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.50K.