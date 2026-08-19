SigmaDotMoney Price Today

The live SigmaDotMoney (SIGMA) price today is $ 0.00328709, with a 3.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIGMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00328709 per SIGMA.

SigmaDotMoney currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 476,595, with a circulating supply of 145.00M SIGMA. During the last 24 hours, SIGMA traded between $ 0.00328387 (low) and $ 0.00341193 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.089113, while the all-time low was $ 0.0031148.

In short-term performance, SIGMA moved +0.03% in the last hour and -8.52% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.36K.

SigmaDotMoney (SIGMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 476.60K$ 476.60K $ 476.60K Volume (24H) $ 1.36K$ 1.36K $ 1.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.29M$ 3.29M $ 3.29M Circulation Supply 145.00M 145.00M 145.00M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of SigmaDotMoney is $ 476.60K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.36K. The circulating supply of SIGMA is 145.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.29M.