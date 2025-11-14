Sigma Music is a decentralized music platform that uses AI and blockchain to connect artists and fans in a new kind of music economy. It enables artists to launch and monetize their music independently, while fans can stream, support, and co-create music content. The platform features NFT-based music drops, AI remix tools, and a gamified experience for fans through XP and power-ups. Sigma’s infrastructure aligns incentives across creators and listeners, aiming to build the world’s largest community-powered music distribution network.