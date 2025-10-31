Sigma Music (FAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00002325 $ 0.00002325 $ 0.00002325 24H Low $ 0.00002401 $ 0.00002401 $ 0.00002401 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00002325$ 0.00002325 $ 0.00002325 24H High $ 0.00002401$ 0.00002401 $ 0.00002401 All Time High $ 0.00015063$ 0.00015063 $ 0.00015063 Lowest Price $ 0.00002167$ 0.00002167 $ 0.00002167 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -1.41% Price Change (7D) +0.65% Price Change (7D) +0.65%

Sigma Music (FAN) real-time price is $0.00002348. Over the past 24 hours, FAN traded between a low of $ 0.00002325 and a high of $ 0.00002401, showing active market volatility. FAN's all-time high price is $ 0.00015063, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00002167.

In terms of short-term performance, FAN has changed by -- over the past hour, -1.41% over 24 hours, and +0.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sigma Music (FAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.46K$ 15.46K $ 15.46K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 23.48K$ 23.48K $ 23.48K Circulation Supply 658.34M 658.34M 658.34M Total Supply 999,988,780.869021 999,988,780.869021 999,988,780.869021

The current Market Cap of Sigma Music is $ 15.46K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of FAN is 658.34M, with a total supply of 999988780.869021. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 23.48K.