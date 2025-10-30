Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.999308 24H High $ 0.999823 All Time High $ 1.009 Lowest Price $ 0.998475 Price Change (1H) +0.01% Price Change (1D) -0.00% Price Change (7D) -0.06%

Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) real-time price is $0.999419. Over the past 24 hours, BNBUSD traded between a low of $ 0.999308 and a high of $ 0.999823, showing active market volatility. BNBUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.009, while its all-time low price is $ 0.998475.

In terms of short-term performance, BNBUSD has changed by +0.01% over the past hour, -0.00% over 24 hours, and -0.06% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Sigma bnb USD (BNBUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.08M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.08M Circulation Supply 2.08M Total Supply 2,082,494.380203789

The current Market Cap of Sigma bnb USD is $ 2.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BNBUSD is 2.08M, with a total supply of 2082494.380203789. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.08M.