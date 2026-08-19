Sigma Price Today

The live Sigma (SIGMA) price today is $ 0.00103539, with a 2.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIGMA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00103539 per SIGMA.

Sigma currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 931,519, with a circulating supply of 899.68M SIGMA. During the last 24 hours, SIGMA traded between $ 0.00100414 (low) and $ 0.00104236 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.172153, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIGMA moved +0.00% in the last hour and -1.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 789.80K.

Sigma (SIGMA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 931.52K$ 931.52K $ 931.52K Volume (24H) $ 789.80K$ 789.80K $ 789.80K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 931.52K$ 931.52K $ 931.52K Circulation Supply 899.68M 899.68M 899.68M Total Supply 899,682,994.035007 899,682,994.035007 899,682,994.035007

The current Market Cap of Sigma is $ 931.52K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 789.80K. The circulating supply of SIGMA is 899.68M, with a total supply of 899682994.035007. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 931.52K.