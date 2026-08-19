Sidus Price Today

The live Sidus (SIDUS) price today is $ 0, with a 0.99% change over the past 24 hours. The current SIDUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SIDUS.

Sidus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 63,549, with a circulating supply of 18.88B SIDUS. During the last 24 hours, SIDUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.193233, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SIDUS moved -0.02% in the last hour and -9.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sidus (SIDUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 63.55K$ 63.55K $ 63.55K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 63.55K$ 63.55K $ 63.55K Circulation Supply 18.88B 18.88B 18.88B Total Supply 18,877,204,651.91716 18,877,204,651.91716 18,877,204,651.91716

The current Market Cap of Sidus is $ 63.55K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SIDUS is 18.88B, with a total supply of 18877204651.91716. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 63.55K.