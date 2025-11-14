SIDELINER is a Solana-based meme token that represents individuals who have long observed the crypto market without active participation. The project seeks to offer a cultural and community-driven identity to those who have remained on the sidelines, inviting them to engage in a zero-tax, frictionless token ecosystem. With a fixed total supply of 1,000,000,000 tokens and no transactional taxes, SIDELINER emphasizes simplicity, inclusiveness, and decentralization. The token has no complex utility or underlying platform but instead focuses on narrative value and organic community growth within the meme coin sector.