Shytoshi Kusama (SHY) Information

A community based token based on Shytoshi Kusama, the founder of Shiba Inu.

Shytoshi was sent 50% of the supply and burned it all and fully supports the community token.

Shytoshi shared journey on his new role for Shiba and also shared his vision for the CTO project on X Spaces.

The community has now come together to implement his latest vision which will include creating a game to ensure we will have a source of revenue and to give the token some utility