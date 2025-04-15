Shyft Network Price (SHFT)
The live price of Shyft Network (SHFT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 633.87K USD. SHFT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shyft Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Shyft Network price change within the day is +0.45%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.22B USD
During today, the price change of Shyft Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shyft Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shyft Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shyft Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+1.22%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-24.66%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shyft Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.40%
+0.45%
+17.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shyft Network is a public blockchain protocol designed to aggregate and embed trust and validation into data stored on public and private ecosystems, and permissioned and permissionless networks. By facilitating bridging across siloed datasets, Shyft allows for layering of context on top of data, ultimately turning raw data into meaningful information. Shyft Network is developing regulatory-compliant tools for Decentralized Finance that bridge the gap for centralized and decentralized organizations to ease their entry into the blockchain space. The goal is to aid mainstream financial institutions venture into DeFi and participate in a compliant manner. By lowering risk and exposure to money laundering, the Shyft Network could open up the crypto industry to large capital inflows and, potentially, millions of users from the mainstream markets. Additionally, Shyft Network has been developing identity solutions that help centralized and decentralized applications become compliant with existing regulations. In this regard, they have partnered with various other entities in the space, notably virtual asset services providers (VASPs) who must comply with the FATF Travel Rule. Veriscope, Shyft Network’s proactive approach to regulatory compliance, has been applauded for its ability to bring together some of the most prominent liquidity providers in the space and to accelerate the potential mass adoption of decentralized applications. Founded in 2017 in Bridgetown Barbados, Shyft Network was built by a group of founders that have collectively launched several successful companies in the ecosystem since as early as 2012. The Shyft Network core team is responsible for technical development of the network architecture, establishment of use cases for the network and for the SHFT token, and guiding the vision for network growth and development.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
