The SHROOMY ERC-20 token on the Ink chain is part of the Shroomy Project which seeks to educate and raise awareness about the crucial role played by the kingdom of fungi in Earth's many habitats. The Shroomy character's mass appeal is intended to draw crypto enthusiasts into mycology and citizen science, as well as drawing fungi-enthusiasts into crypto. It is an ideologically-driven project first, and a crypto token second.