shramp Price Today

The live shramp (SHRAMP) price today is $ 0, with a 10.40% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHRAMP to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHRAMP.

shramp currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 46,312, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHRAMP. During the last 24 hours, SHRAMP traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHRAMP moved +0.06% in the last hour and +10.14% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

shramp (SHRAMP) Market Information

Market Cap $ 46.31K$ 46.31K $ 46.31K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 46.31K$ 46.31K $ 46.31K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of shramp is $ 46.31K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHRAMP is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 46.31K.