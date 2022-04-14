Shr00m (SHR00M) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shr00m (SHR00M), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shr00m (SHR00M) Information Launched on Solana in 2024, Shr00m is more than just a cryptocurrency—it's a playful and imaginative project that blends art, storytelling, and community engagement. At the heart of Shr00m is its namesake character, Shr00m, a curious and adventurous little fungus navigating the ups and downs of life with humor and heart. Through captivating art and dynamic animations, Shr00m’s story unfolds, capturing the imagination of fans and collectors alike. Official Website: https://shr00m.io Buy SHR00M Now!

Shr00m (SHR00M) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shr00m (SHR00M), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.60K $ 9.60K $ 9.60K Total Supply: $ 999.78M $ 999.78M $ 999.78M Circulating Supply: $ 992.44M $ 992.44M $ 992.44M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.68K $ 9.68K $ 9.68K All-Time High: $ 0.00310101 $ 0.00310101 $ 0.00310101 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Shr00m (SHR00M) price

Shr00m (SHR00M) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shr00m (SHR00M) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHR00M tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHR00M tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHR00M's tokenomics, explore SHR00M token's live price!

SHR00M Price Prediction Want to know where SHR00M might be heading? Our SHR00M price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHR00M token's Price Prediction now!

