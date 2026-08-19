Shovel Price Today

The live Shovel (SHOVEL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHOVEL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHOVEL.

Shovel currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 19,138.85, with a circulating supply of 100.00B SHOVEL. During the last 24 hours, SHOVEL traded between $ 0.0 (low) and $ 0.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHOVEL moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shovel (SHOVEL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 19.14K$ 19.14K $ 19.14K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 19.14K$ 19.14K $ 19.14K Circulation Supply 100.00B 100.00B 100.00B Total Supply 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0 100,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shovel is $ 19.14K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHOVEL is 100.00B, with a total supply of 100000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 19.14K.