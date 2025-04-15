shoki Price (SOK)
The live price of shoki (SOK) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 11.66K USD. SOK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key shoki Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- shoki price change within the day is +0.21%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.90M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SOK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SOK price information.
During today, the price change of shoki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of shoki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of shoki to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of shoki to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.21%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-51.99%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of shoki: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.21%
+19.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Project Overview: Shoki is a community-driven meme coin designed to foster a strong, supportive community while providing entertainment and financial empowerment in a unique, engaging way. Goals and Purpose: The primary goal of Shoki is to create an entertaining environment that rewards active participation, allowing community members to benefit from the growth of the token's value. Through community involvement and transparency, Shoki aims to be a prominent figure in the meme coin space. Unique Features: Shoki emphasizes transparency and community-driven decisions, with a unique voting mechanism that allows holders to influence project decisions. The project also rewards engagement, encouraging active participation from the community. Technology Platform: Shoki is built on the Solana blockchain, which offers scalability and security, supporting the growth and sustainability of the project.
