ShMonad Price Today

The live ShMonad (SHMON) price today is $ 0.03391603, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03391603 per SHMON.

ShMonad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,103,672, with a circulating supply of 239.20M SHMON. During the last 24 hours, SHMON traded between $ 0.03347283 (low) and $ 0.03511327 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069732, while the all-time low was $ 0.02442519.

In short-term performance, SHMON moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 188.63.

ShMonad (SHMON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.10M$ 8.10M $ 8.10M Volume (24H) $ 188.63$ 188.63 $ 188.63 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.10M$ 8.10M $ 8.10M Circulation Supply 239.20M 239.20M 239.20M Total Supply 239,201,158.9373813 239,201,158.9373813 239,201,158.9373813

The current Market Cap of ShMonad is $ 8.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 188.63. The circulating supply of SHMON is 239.20M, with a total supply of 239201158.9373813. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.10M.