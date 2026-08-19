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The live ShMonad price today is 0.03391603 USD.SHMON market cap is 8,103,672 USD. Track real-time SHMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live ShMonad price today is 0.03391603 USD.SHMON market cap is 8,103,672 USD. Track real-time SHMON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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ShMonad Price (SHMON)

Unlisted

1 SHMON to USD Live Price:

$0.03389224
$0.03389224$0.03389224
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
ShMonad (SHMON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:47:55 (UTC+8)

ShMonad Price Today

The live ShMonad (SHMON) price today is $ 0.03391603, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHMON to USD conversion rate is $ 0.03391603 per SHMON.

ShMonad currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 8,103,672, with a circulating supply of 239.20M SHMON. During the last 24 hours, SHMON traded between $ 0.03347283 (low) and $ 0.03511327 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.069732, while the all-time low was $ 0.02442519.

In short-term performance, SHMON moved +0.05% in the last hour and -1.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 188.63.

ShMonad (SHMON) Market Information

$ 8.10M
$ 8.10M$ 8.10M

$ 188.63
$ 188.63$ 188.63

$ 8.10M
$ 8.10M$ 8.10M

239.20M
239.20M 239.20M

239,201,158.9373813
239,201,158.9373813 239,201,158.9373813

The current Market Cap of ShMonad is $ 8.10M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 188.63. The circulating supply of SHMON is 239.20M, with a total supply of 239201158.9373813. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.10M.

ShMonad Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.03347283
$ 0.03347283$ 0.03347283
24H Low
$ 0.03511327
$ 0.03511327$ 0.03511327
24H High

$ 0.03347283
$ 0.03347283$ 0.03347283

$ 0.03511327
$ 0.03511327$ 0.03511327

$ 0.069732
$ 0.069732$ 0.069732

$ 0.02442519
$ 0.02442519$ 0.02442519

+0.05%

+0.33%

-1.01%

-1.01%

ShMonad (SHMON) Price History USD

During today, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ +0.00011.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ +0.0003131263.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ +0.0014487740.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShMonad to USD was $ +0.00002053173394257.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00011+0.33%
30 Days$ +0.0003131263+0.92%
60 Days$ +0.0014487740+4.27%
90 Days$ +0.00002053173394257+0.00%

Price Prediction for ShMonad

ShMonad (SHMON) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SHMON in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
ShMonad (SHMON) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of ShMonad could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price ShMonad will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for SHMON price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking ShMonad Price Prediction.

What is ShMonad (SHMON)

ShMonad is a liquid staking token that works as a core component in FastLane's MEV and RPC infrastructure, empowering applications and validators to work together to make the Monad blockchain faster, safer, and more secure. ShMonad holders benefit from this integration with the infrastructure by receiving an enhanced staking yield that's boosted from multiple sources such as validator MEV, application-specific MEV protection, RPC usage, transaction automation, and more.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

About ShMonad

What is the live value of ShMonad today?

Today, ShMonad trades at £0.0249975638964889905000, experiencing a price movement of 0.32% over the last 24 hours. This price shifts constantly, reflecting real-time market sentiment.

How volatile is SHMON right now?

The 24-hour volatility rate is --%, providing insight into how rapidly the token's price is moving. Higher volatility can create both trading opportunities and risk depending on market conditions.

What liquidity conditions does ShMonad have today?

ShMonad holds a liquidity score of --/100, which evaluates market depth across exchanges. Higher liquidity typically leads to tighter spreads and better execution for market orders.

What price levels has SHMON traded within today?

Over the past 24 hours, it has traded between £0.0246709065513066705000 and £0.0258799809541290645000. This range helps traders gauge support and resistance zones for short-term strategies.

What is today's trading volume for SHMON?

A total of £-- has been traded in the last day. Volume spikes often precede major price moves or shifts in market sentiment.

How should investors interpret ShMonad's risk level?

Risk is determined by volatility, liquidity depth, market rank, and supply distribution. As a Liquid Staking Tokens,Monad Ecosystem asset built on --, SHMON's risk profile can fluctuate based on ecosystem updates or industry-wide trends.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About ShMonad

Page last updated: 2026-08-19 06:47:55 (UTC+8)

ShMonad (SHMON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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