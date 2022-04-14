Shitcats (SHATS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Shitcats (SHATS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Shitcats (SHATS) Information ShitCats is a community-driven blockchain project that combines creativity, fun, and innovation. At its core, we aim to create an ecosystem where users can interact through our memecoin $SHATS, participate in engaging activities like NFT collections, and compete in our Play-to-Earn game, Meow Arena By Shitcats. It's more than just a project—it's a movement powered by its community, offering opportunities for financial growth, gaming, and collaboration. Official Website: https://shitcats.wtf/ Buy SHATS Now!

Shitcats (SHATS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Shitcats (SHATS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 404.15K Total Supply: $ 399.24T Circulating Supply: $ 258.41T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 624.44K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 Learn more about Shitcats (SHATS) price

Shitcats (SHATS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Shitcats (SHATS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHATS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHATS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHATS's tokenomics, explore SHATS token's live price!

SHATS Price Prediction Want to know where SHATS might be heading? Our SHATS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SHATS token's Price Prediction now!

