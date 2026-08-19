Shit Piss Skin Can Price Today

The live Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) price today is $ 0, with a 4.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current SPSC to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SPSC.

Shit Piss Skin Can currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 175,352, with a circulating supply of 999.86M SPSC. During the last 24 hours, SPSC traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.01662425, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SPSC moved -2.55% in the last hour and +27.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 31.36K.

Shit Piss Skin Can (SPSC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 175.35K$ 175.35K $ 175.35K Volume (24H) $ 31.36K$ 31.36K $ 31.36K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 175.35K$ 175.35K $ 175.35K Circulation Supply 999.86M 999.86M 999.86M Total Supply 999,856,321.048464 999,856,321.048464 999,856,321.048464

The current Market Cap of Shit Piss Skin Can is $ 175.35K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 31.36K. The circulating supply of SPSC is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999856321.048464. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 175.35K.