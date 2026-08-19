What is Doge Mascot Shibu about?

This project is endorsed by the artist and creator of Neiro and Kabosu Fantoumi. Her artwork is her life, and she shares it by creating children's books using our famously known coins such as Neiro, Kobosu, and Doge. She spreads joy through her books to children all around the world while still educating them using the Crypto space. We hope to further touch a variety of audiences with Shibu like no other coin has.

What is the current trading price of Shibu?

Shibu (SHIBU) is currently priced at £ GBP, reflecting a price movement of 10.05% over the last 24 hours. This price represents the latest aggregated market rate across major exchanges and updates continuously based on live market activity.

What factors are influencing Shibu's price movement today?

The recent price movement over the last 24 hours is shaped by a combination of market sentiment, liquidity fluctuations, and category-wide performance within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem sector. Broader economic trends and on-chain activity on -- may also contribute to short-term volatility.

How strong is the trading interest in SHIBU?

Investors have generated £-- in 24-hour trading volume, signaling active participation. Higher volume typically indicates increased confidence and better price discovery.

What is Shibu's position in the global crypto market?

It currently holds market rank #4854 with a market capitalization of £80524.86820972290000, placing it among the more established assets within its sector.

What does the circulating supply tell us about SHIBU?

With 997446032.9340491 tokens in circulation, the supply level plays a major role in determining scarcity, long-term inflation, and market valuation.

How does today's price compare to Shibu's recent performance?

The price range between £ and £ over the last 24 hours highlights its intraday volatility and helps traders evaluate short-term price opportunities.

How does Shibu stack up against similar assets?

Against other Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Dog-Themed,Pump.fun Ecosystem tokens, SHIBU continues to show competitive performance, supported by steady volume and consistent interest from both retail and institutional participants.