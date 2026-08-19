Shibeus Maximus Price Today

The live Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) price today is $ 0, with a 5.42% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIBEUS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SHIBEUS.

Shibeus Maximus currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 49,579, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SHIBEUS. During the last 24 hours, SHIBEUS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SHIBEUS moved -0.05% in the last hour and +4.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shibeus Maximus (SHIBEUS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.58K$ 49.58K $ 49.58K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.58K$ 49.58K $ 49.58K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shibeus Maximus is $ 49.58K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHIBEUS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.58K.