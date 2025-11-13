ShibaCoin (SHIC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into ShibaCoin (SHIC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

ShibaCoin (SHIC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for ShibaCoin (SHIC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 938.56K Total Supply: $ 95.31B Circulating Supply: $ 95.31B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 938.57K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

ShibaCoin (SHIC) Information Shibacoin is a layer 1, Scrypt-based cryptocurrency designed for simplicity, community engagement, and fun. Developed by an original Dogecoin enthusiast, Shibacoin aims to recreate the joyful and inclusive atmosphere of the early Dogecoin community while embracing modern blockchain advancements like merge mining and scalable tokenomics. Shibacoin is open-source and community-driven, encouraging contributions and collaboration from developers worldwide. Shibacoin is a layer 1, Scrypt-based cryptocurrency designed for simplicity, community engagement, and fun. Developed by an original Dogecoin enthusiast, Shibacoin aims to recreate the joyful and inclusive atmosphere of the early Dogecoin community while embracing modern blockchain advancements like merge mining and scalable tokenomics. Shibacoin is open-source and community-driven, encouraging contributions and collaboration from developers worldwide. Official Website: https://shibapow.org Whitepaper: https://shibapow.org/whitepaper

ShibaCoin (SHIC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of ShibaCoin (SHIC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SHIC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SHIC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SHIC's tokenomics, explore SHIC token's live price!

