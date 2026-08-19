Shib Owes You Price Today

The live Shib Owes You (SOU) price today is $ 0, with a 6.85% change over the past 24 hours. The current SOU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SOU.

Shib Owes You currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 25,634, with a circulating supply of 1.00B SOU. During the last 24 hours, SOU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00149062, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SOU moved -0.09% in the last hour and -9.97% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Shib Owes You (SOU) Market Information

Market Cap $ 25.63K$ 25.63K $ 25.63K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.63K$ 25.63K $ 25.63K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shib Owes You is $ 25.63K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SOU is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.63K.