Sheep Wif Hat Price Today

The live Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) price today is $ 0, with a 0.45% change over the past 24 hours. The current SWIF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SWIF.

Sheep Wif Hat currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 76,900, with a circulating supply of 873.20M SWIF. During the last 24 hours, SWIF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.03214702, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SWIF moved -0.30% in the last hour and -9.61% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Sheep Wif Hat (SWIF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 76.90K$ 76.90K $ 76.90K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 76.90K$ 76.90K $ 76.90K Circulation Supply 873.20M 873.20M 873.20M Total Supply 873,199,194.238927 873,199,194.238927 873,199,194.238927

The current Market Cap of Sheep Wif Hat is $ 76.90K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SWIF is 873.20M, with a total supply of 873199194.238927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 76.90K.