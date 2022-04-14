SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) Information SharedStake is a decentralized Ethereum 2 staking solution that allows users to stake any amount of Ether and earn additional yield on top of their ETH2 rewards.

SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 37.37K
Total Supply: $ 8.89M
Circulating Supply: $ 2.72M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.33K
All-Time High: $ 104.82
All-Time Low: $ 0.00636497
Current Price: $ 0.01376107

SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SharedStake Governance v2 (SGTV2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SGTV2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SGTV2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SGTV2's tokenomics, explore SGTV2 token's live price!

