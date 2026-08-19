ShapeShift FOX Price Today

The live ShapeShift FOX (FOX) price today is $ 0.00382757, with a 1.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current FOX to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00382757 per FOX.

ShapeShift FOX currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,090,151, with a circulating supply of 807.35M FOX. During the last 24 hours, FOX traded between $ 0.00377004 (low) and $ 0.0039061 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.65, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, FOX moved -0.02% in the last hour and -7.63% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 12.98K.

ShapeShift FOX (FOX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.09M$ 3.09M $ 3.09M Volume (24H) $ 12.98K$ 12.98K $ 12.98K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.83M$ 3.83M $ 3.83M Circulation Supply 807.35M 807.35M 807.35M Total Supply 1,000,001,337.0 1,000,001,337.0 1,000,001,337.0

The current Market Cap of ShapeShift FOX is $ 3.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 12.98K. The circulating supply of FOX is 807.35M, with a total supply of 1000001337.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.83M.