SHAO (SHAO) Tokenomics
SHAO (SHAO) Information
The Shaolin Protocol represents a revolutionary Ethereum-based system utilizing Layer 0 Technology making the $SHAO Token itself an OFT - an Omni-Chain Fungible Token. It combines deflationary tokenomics, virtual mining, and dynamic reward mechanisms in Ethereum and Wrapped Bitcoin to establish a sustainable and interconnected DeFi ecosystem. The mining of Shaolin tokens will only last for 88 days and then no more supply can be created, paired with daily-decreasing token rewards, ensures scarcity and drives early participation. By allocating ETH contributions to advanced buy-and-burn mechanisms for Shaolin, Lotus, Eden, and TitanX, Shaolin not only reduces token supply but also strengthens the liquidity and value of these protocols. This symbiotic design fosters collaboration between protocols, creating a robust foundation for long-term ecosystem growth while incentivizing community engagement and rewarding loyal participants.
SHAO (SHAO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for SHAO (SHAO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
SHAO (SHAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of SHAO (SHAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHAO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHAO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
SHAO Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.