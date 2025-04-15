Shanum Price (SHAN)
The live price of Shanum (SHAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Shanum Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.52K USD
- Shanum price change within the day is +49.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Shanum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Shanum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Shanum to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Shanum to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+49.57%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-27.15%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-3.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Shanum: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+50.25%
+49.57%
+50.89%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Shanum is the decentralized finance platform Build on Binance smartchain allow user to stake & farming shan token, Shanum NFT Marketplace Platform allow user to trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of digital collectibles asset NFT & Stake NFT earning reward Shan Token. Shanum Token is here to provide financial solutions that reach worldwide and can access many creative financial industries
