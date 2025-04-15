ShadowGold Price (SDG)
The live price of ShadowGold (SDG) today is 0.00324504 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SDG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShadowGold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 49.10 USD
- ShadowGold price change within the day is +0.42%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the SDG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SDG price information.
During today, the price change of ShadowGold to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShadowGold to USD was $ +0.0000216168.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShadowGold to USD was $ -0.0003825522.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShadowGold to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.42%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000216168
|+0.67%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003825522
|-11.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShadowGold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
+0.42%
+0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShadowFi allows users to offramp crypto from BSC to real-world private spending via Visa and Mastercard, away from the floodlights of surveillance capitalism. ShadowFi introduces a dynamic LP Engine called ShadowStrike, which uses excessive liquidity to aggressively reduce total supply and prevent over liquification.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SDG to VND
₫83.20607064
|1 SDG to AUD
A$0.0050947128
|1 SDG to GBP
￡0.00243378
|1 SDG to EUR
€0.0028556352
|1 SDG to USD
$0.00324504
|1 SDG to MYR
RM0.0143106264
|1 SDG to TRY
₺0.1236035736
|1 SDG to JPY
¥0.4631645592
|1 SDG to RUB
₽0.2679105024
|1 SDG to INR
₹0.2781648288
|1 SDG to IDR
Rp55.000669716
|1 SDG to KRW
₩4.6291469112
|1 SDG to PHP
₱0.1838964168
|1 SDG to EGP
￡E.0.1653996888
|1 SDG to BRL
R$0.0191132856
|1 SDG to CAD
C$0.0045106056
|1 SDG to BDT
৳0.3946293144
|1 SDG to NGN
₦5.2087110552
|1 SDG to UAH
₴0.1337280984
|1 SDG to VES
Bs0.23039784
|1 SDG to PKR
Rs0.9112396824
|1 SDG to KZT
₸1.6804764144
|1 SDG to THB
฿0.1089035424
|1 SDG to TWD
NT$0.105301548
|1 SDG to AED
د.إ0.0119092968
|1 SDG to CHF
Fr0.0026284824
|1 SDG to HKD
HK$0.02514906
|1 SDG to MAD
.د.م0.0301464216
|1 SDG to MXN
$0.0647709984