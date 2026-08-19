Shadow Combat League Price Today

The live Shadow Combat League (SCL) price today is $ 0, with a 0.49% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCL to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per SCL.

Shadow Combat League currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 676,062, with a circulating supply of 969.70M SCL. During the last 24 hours, SCL traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.0063319, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, SCL moved -1.11% in the last hour and -38.07% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 5.94.

Shadow Combat League (SCL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 676.06K$ 676.06K $ 676.06K Volume (24H) $ 5.94$ 5.94 $ 5.94 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 697.18K$ 697.18K $ 697.18K Circulation Supply 969.70M 969.70M 969.70M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Shadow Combat League is $ 676.06K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 5.94. The circulating supply of SCL is 969.70M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 697.18K.