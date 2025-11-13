Shack Token (SHACK) Tokenomics
Shack is a Solana-based community token created by the team behind AuctionShack, Switzerland’s new iOS C2C auction marketplace. AuctionShack enables anyone to list and sell secondhand goods in under 10 seconds using AI-generated titles, descriptions, and tags, with a map-based discovery experience. Shack extends this mission into Web3 by rewarding community engagement, incentivizing decentralized recommerce, and connecting crypto culture with a real, growing product. It blends the meme energy of the Solana ecosystem with real-world commerce utility, creating a bridge between on-chain participation and off-chain marketplace growth.
Shack Token (SHACK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Shack Token (SHACK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of SHACK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many SHACK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
