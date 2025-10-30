Shack Token (SHACK) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02512545 $ 0.02512545 $ 0.02512545 24H Low $ 0.02770259 $ 0.02770259 $ 0.02770259 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02512545$ 0.02512545 $ 0.02512545 24H High $ 0.02770259$ 0.02770259 $ 0.02770259 All Time High $ 0.02941519$ 0.02941519 $ 0.02941519 Lowest Price $ 0.00495461$ 0.00495461 $ 0.00495461 Price Change (1H) -0.64% Price Change (1D) -5.87% Price Change (7D) +9.91% Price Change (7D) +9.91%

Shack Token (SHACK) real-time price is $0.02520847. Over the past 24 hours, SHACK traded between a low of $ 0.02512545 and a high of $ 0.02770259, showing active market volatility. SHACK's all-time high price is $ 0.02941519, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00495461.

In terms of short-term performance, SHACK has changed by -0.64% over the past hour, -5.87% over 24 hours, and +9.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Shack Token (SHACK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 10.04M$ 10.04M $ 10.04M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.27M$ 25.27M $ 25.27M Circulation Supply 397.20M 397.20M 397.20M Total Supply 999,996,102.710131 999,996,102.710131 999,996,102.710131

The current Market Cap of Shack Token is $ 10.04M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of SHACK is 397.20M, with a total supply of 999996102.710131. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 25.27M.