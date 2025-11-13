SGC (SG Coin) is the native utility token for Kai Sangokushi Taisen – Battle of Three Kingdoms, a blockchain-based trading card game (TCG) developed by Double Jump Tokyo in collaboration with Sega. The game reimagines the classic Sangokushi Taisen arcade experience, integrating NFT-based Warlord Cards representing historical figures from the Three Kingdoms era. SGC operates on the Oasys Layer-2 blockchain, specifically within the SG Verse ecosystem, co-developed by Double Jump Tokyo and AltLayer. Initially, SGC is used for in-game purchases, with plans to expand its utility to other game features over time.