SGC (SGC) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into SGC (SGC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 23:26:09 (UTC+8)
USD

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for SGC (SGC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 1.39M
$ 1.39M
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 6.60B
$ 6.60B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.10M
$ 2.10M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00415112
$ 0.00415112
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00021031
$ 0.00021031

SGC (SGC) Information

SGC (SG Coin) is the native utility token for Kai Sangokushi Taisen – Battle of Three Kingdoms, a blockchain-based trading card game (TCG) developed by Double Jump Tokyo in collaboration with Sega. The game reimagines the classic Sangokushi Taisen arcade experience, integrating NFT-based Warlord Cards representing historical figures from the Three Kingdoms era. SGC operates on the Oasys Layer-2 blockchain, specifically within the SG Verse ecosystem, co-developed by Double Jump Tokyo and AltLayer. Initially, SGC is used for in-game purchases, with plans to expand its utility to other game features over time.

Official Website:
https://lp.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/
Whitepaper:
https://info.kai-sangokushi-taisen.games/en/litepaper

SGC (SGC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of SGC (SGC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of SGC tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many SGC tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

SGC Price Prediction

Want to know where SGC might be heading? Our SGC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.

